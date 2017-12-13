The military is beefing up its forces in eastern Mindanao after the New People’s Army (NPA) was declared as a terrorist group by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Capt. Jerry Lamosao, Army’s 10th Infantry Division public affairs chief said the troops of 15th Infantry Battalion from Basilan arrived in Davao City last Friday.

“After the declaration of the president that CPP ( Communist Party of the Philippines) NPA is (a) terrorist group, units under 10th ID have intensified its focused military operations geared towards the neutralization of communist terrorists in the area of responsibility,” he said.

Lamosao said the “15th IB will be an additional force for 10th ID in conducting focused military operation.”

“Forces in Arakan, North Cotabato will be augmented by 15th Infantry Battalion,” he said.

“With additional troops in 10ID area, it is also expected that our Community Support Program and information gathering will be more responsive in helping our concerned government agencies and local government units to deliver the basic services and provide livelihood opportunities to the people,” he added.

Major. Ezra Balagtey, Eastern Mindanao Command spokesman, said aside from the troops from 15th IB, the 2nd Scout Ranger Battalion from Marawi has returned to eastern Mindanao after the liberation of the city.

Balagtey said two battalions were also activated under the 4th and 10th Infantry Divisions of the Eastern Mindanao Command.

“There are two battalions activated, the 88th and 89th Infantry Battalions, this is brought about by the recruitment of soldiers,” he said.

Balagtey said more troops are expected to be deployed in their area based on the previous pronouncement of the Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff.

Balagtey said based on their latest data most NPA rebels in the country are still operating in eastern Mindanao.

“More than 50 percent of NPA nationwide is in eastern Mindanao,” he said.

“Based on our latest information they are about 1,800, less than 2000, because before their strength here are more than 2000, but a lot have surrendered and there are casualties so it decreases to about more or less 1800,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS