Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa on Tuesday defended Senior Superintendent Albert Ignatius Ferro as the new head of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group.

"It was found out that he is not involved in the Jee Ick Joo case. What happened is those people involved in the crime were under his command that's why he was relieved so the investigation could go on unhampered," Dela Rosa said in a press briefing in Camp Crame.

Ferro used to head the PNP's Anti-Illegal Drugs Group which PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa disbanded last January after some of its officers were implicated in the kidnapping and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-Joo last year.

Jee was abducted in Pampanga and allegedly brought to Camp Crame where he was killed.

He added Ferro was "instrumental" in solving the Jee Ick Joo case.

"He was even instrumental in the resolution of the case. He is the one who brought (SPO4 Roy) Villegas in AKG (Anti-Kidnapping Group) to say what he knew about the case. He was instrumental. He was not part of the problem. He was part of the solution," he said.

Dela Rosa said Ferro learned his lesson when it comes to choosing his subordinates.

He said Ferro's established contacts with foreign counterparts is the "most important" reason he was given another chance.

Dela Rosa said Ferro has a lot of accomplishments and it unfortunate the Jee Ick Joo case became his downfall.

"He is very competent in his work but he became unlucky because of what happened," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS