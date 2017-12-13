President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that he is equipping the military and the police with rubber bullets to face the protesters, particularly the left-leaning transport group opposing the public utility vehicle modernization program.

In a speech in Malacanang, Duterte said the fumes and carbon dioxide being emitted by the old vehicles, like jeepneys, have been slowly killing the people.

"Look, guys. We all know that we’re really being killed almost everyday slowly. You see the fumes --- and you should see Manila at sunset. You can see. It’s not a mist actually. It’s very hot today. But you can see the mist, it’s almost floating over the city," he said.

Duterte noted that Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) has been opposing the PUV modernization program.

But he warned Piston members government security forces are ready to face them if they continue to oppose the program.

"I said, okay, let's try. Because I’m preparing the Armed Forces and the Police to buy rubber bullets," Duterte said.

"I don’t care if we go into a turmoil," he said, stressing if the government authorities have to tow those jeepneys, they would do it.

"The law is the law is the law. You told (me), 'Duterte, follow the law'," Duterte said.

Piston has been opposing the phase out of at least 15 years old PUVs.

Duterte has said he did not want to see old jeepneys plying the streets beginning January 2018. CelerinaMonte/DMS