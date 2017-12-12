Both Houses of Congress will convene in a joint session Wednesday morning to approve President Rodrigo Duterte's request to extend martial law and suspend the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao for a year.

Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said: “We are supportive of the President and we will approve the martial law extension.”

"For me, if it is possible, place Mindanao under martial law until 2022 when the term of the president ends so we feel secure and safe," said Alvarez.

The joint session will be held at 9 am, Wednesday, at the House of Representatives.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, in an ambush interview, said the senators will listen to a security briefing on Tuesday morning to find out if martial law needs to be extended and how long.

"What is the factual basis? What does the military know? How come they recommended the extension? We will listen to them," said Pimentel.

"We want to listen why a one year (extension) has been recommended," added Pimentel.

Duterte signed Proclamation 216 on May 23 imposing martial law and suspending the writ of habeas corpus in Mindanao after fighting in Marawi erupted. On July 22, Congress allowed Duterte to extend martial law up to December 31.

Pimentel said he has not received negative reports on the implementation of martial law.

"When I ask people, (they say) this is like a benevolent martial law. I grew up during martial law ( during Marcos time) where everyone was afraid. There was curfew. People were afraid to speak out. In Mindanao, this is not the case. This is different. There is no effect other than soldiers are out of the camps," added Pimentel. DMS