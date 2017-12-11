The Armed Forces of the Philippines is looking at two groups which could be responsible in the series of explosions in North Upi, Maguindanao last Saturday that injured eight government forces.

In a television interview on Sunday, Capt. Arvin Encinas, Army’s 6th Infantry Division spokesman, said the lawless group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters could be the culprit based on the fragmentation recovered from the bombing incident.

"We are also considering the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Amry on the said bombing," Encinas said.

Last Saturday, seven Marines and one cop were injured after three blasts occurred in different parts of the town.

Reports said the first explosion at the detachment of the First Maneuver Platoon of the Maguindanao Provincial Public Safety Company around 11:30 pm hurt a policeman identified as Police Officer 2 Ismael Alabat.

The second explosion occurred few minutes after near the Nuro Bridge. No one was hurt.

The third explosion happened near the headquarters of Philippine Marine Battalion where troops on board a truck were hit by a volley of gunfire wounding seven Marines.

Encinas said the military strengthened its security within the jurisdiction of the 6th Infantry Division. Ella Dionisio/DMS