Malacanang on Sunday thanked those who worked hard in order for the Philippines, together with Japan and Indonesia, to win the bid in hosting the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

"The Palace is pleased to announce that the Philippines, together with Indonesia and Japan, will be hosting the 2023 FIBA World Cup," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

"We thank everyone for their tireless dedication and hard work to make this hosting possible," he said.

He said it will be a great opportunity for a country like the Philippines, which is known to be basketball-loving, to show to the world Filipinos love for sports and their unity as a people.

"Together, let us make the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines a great success," he said.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, in a separate statement, also hailed the initiative, hard work and commitment of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas and businessman Manny V. Pangilinan in championing the country in securing the coveted games.

"Winning the bid to host FIBA 2023 World Cup together with Japan and Indonesia marks the country’s re-emergence and rising prominence in the world of international sports," he said

He said hosting the world cup can spur the country's tourism and provide added stimulus for businesses and investments.

The last time FIBA was held in Manila was in 1978. Ella Dionisio/DMS