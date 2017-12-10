Two people were killed while one was injured in an ambush by unidentified attackers in Matalam, Cotabato early Saturday morning.

The Matalam Municipal Police Station identified the victims as Jerome Francisco, 31; Danilo Montero, 21; and Bimbo Ereje, 43.

Initial investigation disclosed the victims, who were on motorcycles, were on their way home from a fiesta concert when around four unidentified persons fired at them.

The victims were at the boundary of Barangay Kibudoc and Barangay Salvacion when the incident transpired.

The suspects took Francisco's motorcycle and fled using another motorcycle.

Francisco and Montero sustained several gunshot wounds in different parts of their body. Ereje was brought to Madonna Hospital Inc for treatment.

Authorities were able to recover three pieces of slugs and seven pieces of fired cartridge believed were fired from a caliber 45 pistol.

An investigation is going on to identify and arrest the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS