The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology ( Phivolcs) said Kanlaon Volcano on Saturday generated a low-energy phreatic eruption but its director said it is not severe.

"This is a normal eruption at Kanlaon Volcano and there are no new form lava means this is not severe," Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said in a radio interview.

He said phreatic eruption occured when water evaporated and because of pressure, it will explode with old ashes.

The eruption occurred around 9:47 am and lasted for 10 minutes.

Kanlaon was placed under alert level 2 after the eruption.

A Phivolcs bulletin reported steam and dark ash was ejected but was poorly observed due to clouds covering the summit region.

Rumbling sound was said heard in Brgy. Manghanoy, La Castellana, and thin ash fell on Sitio Guintubdan, Brgy. Ara-al, La Carlota City, the bulletin added.

It added there is probable intrusion of magma at depth which may or may not lead to a magmatic eruption.

But Solidum said there were no signs magma is rising.

Phivolcs reminded local government units and the public entry into the four kilometer radius permanent danger zone is prohibited due to further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.

Phivolcs said the civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ejection from sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft. Ella Dionisio/DMS