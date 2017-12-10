ZAMBOANGA CITY - Three Abu Sayyaf bandits were killed while two firearms were recovered in a clash with pursuing government forces in Sulu, a military official announced Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander, said the clash happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday in Sitio Buling-Buling, Barangay Su-uh, Old Panamao town.

Sobejana said the troops were on combat patrol when they clashed with 20 Abu Sayyaf bandits led by Radullan Sahiron.

Sahiron, known as the one-armed bandit leader, is the oldest among the remaining leaders of the Abu Sayyaf.

Sobejana said the firefight lasted about 10 minutes after which the Abu Sayyaf members fled to different directions, leaving their slain comrades.

He identified them as the following: Peping Jamalul, brother-in-law of Sahiron; Aldi Abtahi, son of ASG sub-leader Amlon; and, Nelson Rajak.

He said the remains of the slain ASG members were turned over to the barangay officials for proper disposition.

Sobejana said the troops have recovered from the clash site one M-16 Armalite rifle and one caliber .45 pistol with ammunition. DMS