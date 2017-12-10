President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he doesn't care if he will be labeled as a "killer" due to his war on illegal drugs.

"I don't care whatever you say, even if you call me killer. Really a killer. Who will not be a killer? So is it wrong to say now: Do not destroy my country 'cause I will destroy you," Duterte said in a speech at Malolos ,Bulacan during the anniversary of the Department of Labor and Employment.

He said it is the Filipino people who will be affected if the country is destroyed because of the illegal drugs.

"Our happiness lies in the children. Why do you have to destroy the children? Why will you enter that (illegal drugs). You really want to die. If you want to die, I will give you that," he added.

Last Wednesday, Duterte asked for another year to address the country's drug problem.

"I will not say anything more about extrajudicial killing. It will happen if it will happen. It cannot happen, if it cannot happen. I don't care, but I said the drugs, I hope to finish the problem, maybe give me just another year," he said during a mass oath taking in Malacanang of the new appointed government officials.

He issued a memorandum, directing the Philippine National Police and other agencies to join the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the anti-drug campaign. Ella Dionisio/DMS