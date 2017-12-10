President Rodrigo Duterte said the government peace panel can revive talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines "some other time".

In a speech during the 84th anniversary of Department of Labor and Employment Friday night in Bulacan, Duterte said the rebels should agree to stop imposing revolutionary tax for the talks to continue.

"So this leftists that are talking to Bebot (DOLE Sec. Silvestre Bello III), they have to agree to stop to impose revolutionary tax. We can subsidize the talks and even the billeting and all," he said.

Duterte even said he will pay their expenses during the talks as long as they will stop their extortion activities.

On Tuesday, the president signed Proclamation Order No. 374 which declared the CPP and its armed wing, New People's Army as a terrorist group.

Duterte made the decision after the communist rebels kept attacking government forces which resulted to deaths of several civilians, including a four-month-old baby in Bukidnon last month. Ella Dionisio/DMS