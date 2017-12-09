Major Gen. Paul Atal assumed as the acting commander of the Central Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), a military spokesman said Friday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs Chief, said the turnover ceremony was led by AFP Chief of Staff General Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

He said Atal assumed the post as acting commander of the Central Command as Lt. Gen. Oscar Lactao is set to reach his mandatory retirement age of 56 by December 11.

Atal, a graduate of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class 1984, is the current commander of the Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division based in Camp Dela Cruz in Gamu town in Isabela.

Prior to his assignment as 5th ID Commander, Atal served as assistant commander of the 4th Infantry Division in Mindanao. He also served as the commander of the 503rd Brigade and had also commanded the 75th and 38th infantry battalions.

Arevalo emphasized that based on his experience, Atal is well prepared for his new post.

“Well Gen. Atal is one of our finest officers in the armed forces very learned very experienced very mature. Based on the units where he was assigned, he has distinguished himself in this kind of assignment so we can say that he is a seasoned commander, he is a seasoned leader and a manager and he is ready to take the job of a unified commander in central Philippines,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS