Three suspects were killed in a law enforcement operation in the province of South Cotabato on Friday morning.

Chief Insp. Aldrin Gonzales, Central Mindanao regional police spokesman, said authorities were implementing a search warrant against a gun-for-hire group operating in Polomolok when they encountered the suspects around 3am.

He said the suspects were identified as Modia Adam, Saddam Macabangen and Allan Ewah.

Gonzales said the suspect resisted arrest and engaged operating troops during the operation.

“Suspects were immediately brought by our police personnel at Pagalungan Hospital for medical attention while other targets of search warrants are still in the process of search operation,” he said.

Gonzales said government forces also recovered three caliber 45, one rifle grenade and three shotguns. Robina Asido/DMS