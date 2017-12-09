Two soldiers were wounded in an encounter with alleged New People Army members in the province of Negros Occidental on Thursday, a military spokesman said Friday.

Capt. Ruel Llanes, civil military operations officer of the Army’s 303rd Infantry Brigade, said government troops encountered the alleged NPA in the vicinity of Brgy. Carabalan, Himaymalan City around 9 am.

He said following the discovery of rebel’s encampment last Tuesday in Brgy Buenavista, troops of 62nd Infantry Battalion conducted pursuit operations when they encountered the gunmen.

Llanes said Colonel Eliezer Losa?es, commander of 303 rd Brigade, reported residents helped soldiers locate the gunmen.

“Losa?es added the community frequently report the presence of these terrorists because they cannot tolerate anymore their extortion activities,” he said.

“He (Losa?es) further assured the public that the Army will continue to protect the people of Negros and put an end to the NPA’s terroristic activities,” he added.

Llanes said the firefight that lasted for about 30 minutes has resulted to injury of two soldiers who were “immediately brought to the nearest hospital and discharged later because their wounds are superficial.”

“With the presence of blood stains in the encounter area, the troops are continuing the search to track down the remaining NPA terrorists,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Darrell Ba?ez, commanding ifficer of 62nd IB sent additional forces to hunt down the fleeing gunmen. Robina Asido/DMS