The four-month extension given by President Rodrigo Duterte to Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Rey Leonardo Guerrero will give him time to implement his programs.

“This bodes well for our One Defense Team since it will allow Gen Guerrero ample time to implement his programs for the Armed Forces of the Philippines as Chief of Staff,” Arsenio Andolong, Department of the National Defense (DND) Public Affairs Service chief said Thursday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs chief, said Guerrero is grateful for the extension of his service to the military.

“General Guerrero is profoundly grateful to the President for the latter’s continued trust and confidence in his capability to lead the AFP,” he said.

Guerrero, whose appointment as AFP chief of staff was confirmed by the Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, would reach the retirement age of 56 on December 17.

“This extension of the AFP Chief’s military service will allow him more time to implement important plans and programs of the AFP especially in this challenging time that the nation faces threats from foreign and local terrorists and the CPP-NPA-NDF ( Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front),” Arevalo added.

Arevalo stressed the importance of Guerrero’s extension on the modernization of the AFP.

“Further, the extension also gives General Guerrero the opportunity to fast track the upgrade of the AFP capability as it aspires to be a world class Armed Forces that is a source of national pride,” he said.

His extension that will last until April 24, 2018 was signed by the executive secretary last Wednesday.

Because of his extension Guerrero will be able to lead the AFP in its celebration of the 82nd Anniversary with the theme: “Protecting the people; securing the state” on December 21. Robina Asido/DMS