Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader Radulan Sahiron was not sincere when he previously sent surrender feelers, a military official said Wednesday.

“The sincerity of Radulan Sahiron was tainted during the first quarter. There was a feeler that came to me, then I validated it and he is not sincere,” Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu Commander said.

“A number of factors that taint Radulan Sahiron’s sincerity include his order to launch ambuscades on troop movements at any opportune time,” he added.

It can be recalled that the military had announced that through a feeler, Sahiron has expressed his intention to surrender because of health reasons.

Sobejana said Joint Task Force Sulu will intensify their military operation against the terrorist group in their province especially now most of their forces have returned to Sulu after the armed conflict in Marawi ended.

“We will intensify our FMO ( focused military operation) against the ASG especially now that we have additional troops on the ground,” he said.

“Our objective is to bring down their strength into an insignificant level in order to bring peace, progress and development in Sulu,” Sobejana added.

Sobejana said the military has a total of 11 battalions in Sulu, but three battalions are still in Marawi for rehabilitation of the city.

He mentioned that based on his latest information the number of ASG members in the province of Sulu is at around 400. A total of nine hostages remain in the hands of the Abu Sayyaf. Six hostages are foreigners and three are Filipinos. Robina Asido/DMS