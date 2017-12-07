Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana welcomes President Rodrigo Duterte’s proclamation declaring the New People’s Army (NPA) as a terror group.

“We welcome President Rodrigo Duterte’s signing of a proclamation declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) as a terror group in accordance with the Human Security Act and international laws,” he said in a statement Tuesday night.

“We have long since maintained that the CPP-NPA is a blight to the Filipino people, with its members engaging in constant criminal activities and wanton acts of terror,” Lorenzana said.

Lorenzana emphasized that violent activities and criminal acts committed by the rebels that make them suitable to be tagged as terrorist.

“The government has walked the extra mile to accommodate them by resuming the talks. But they have imposed unreasonable conditions and continued their criminal acts such as kidnappings, attacks on the military and the police, destruction of property, and extortion,” he said.

“Clearly their aim is not the welfare of the Filipino but the pursuit of their selfish agenda. Henceforth, they will be called communist terrorists,” he added.

“We enjoin the Filipino people to work closely with the military, police and local officials to safeguard our communities from the violence, treachery, and opportunism that the CPP-NPA are known for,” said Lorenzana.

The proclamation declaring the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) New People’s Army (NPA) as terrorist was signed by Duterte weeks after the formal termination of the peace negotiation between the communist group and the Philippine government. Robina Asido/DMS