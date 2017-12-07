President Rodrigo Duterte asked on Wednesday for another year to address the drug problem in the country.

Prior to the new target, Duterte has said the narcotics problem was so vast that resolving it may take until the end of his term in 2022.

"I will not say anything more about extrajudicial killing. It will happen if it will happen. It cannot happen, if it cannot happen. I don't care, but I said the drugs, I hope to finish the problem, maybe give me just another year," he said during a mass oath taking in Malacanang of the new appointed government officials.

Duterte said the Philippine National Police would return in the campaign against illegal drugs.

With this, he reiterated his invitation to the United Nations Human Rights Commission to come to the country and he would provide them with an office space here.

Duterte issued a memorandum, directng the police and other agencies to join the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the anti-drug campaign.

In October, Duterte removed the PNP and the other agencies in the drug war and allowed PDEA to be the lead and sole agency to fight narcotics due to criticisms on increasing number of extrajudicial killings allegedly perpetrated by the police. Celerina Monte/DMS