Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana will not recommend suspending military operation with the New People’s Army (NPA) for the Christmas holiday.

“No I will not. I will not,” Lorenzana said Tuesday.

“As of now, as of today, I am not inclined to recommend SOMO ( suspension of military operation). Some other situations may arise that could change my recommendation,” Lorenzana added.

In previous years, police, military and the NPA are usually declare ceasefire during the holiday season.

“Well that has been the tradition. So we can always break tradition,” Lorenzana said.

“There was an order by their commanders to intensify operations against us, so if we have SOMO and we will stand down then they will attack us again,” Lorenzana added.

During the previous administration, suspension of military operations was usually declared before the start of Christmas Day lasting until after the New Year’s Day.

President Rodrigo Duterte suspended military operations since August 2016 to give way for peace negotiation between the Philippine government and the communists.This was just lifted on February this year after a series of attacks by the NPA. Robina Asido/DMS