A 26-year-old woman passenger collapsed inside a southbound Metro Rail Transit (MRT) train in the morning and died nearly three hours later at a hospital, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said in a statement Monday night.

Marielle Ann Mar collapsed inside the train as it approached Ortigas Station at 9:48 am and at 9:49 am, station guards carried her out.

"First aid was immediately administered by MRT-3, until arrival of the Lifeline Ambulance that brought Ms. Mar to Victor R. Potenciano Medical Center (VRPMC) in Mandaluyong, the DOTr statement said.

"Hospital staff attempted to revive Ms. Mar, until she was pronounced dead at 12:05 PM. Cause of death was not determined since her family preferred not to have an autopsy conducted," DOTr added.

The DOTr said it condoles with Mar's family it "has extended all necessary assistance, including defrayment of medical and funeral expenses". DMS