Government forces arrested five suspected drug dealers in Memorandum Circular No. 36, last Saturday, a regional military spokesperson said Monday.

Ensign Jesca May Viduya, public affairs officer of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao, said their personnel with agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regions 9 and 10 and the Joint Task Force Zamboanga (JTFZ) were conducting buy-bust operation when they apprehended the suspects in the vicinity of La Casa Maria parking lot, Sta. Maria.

“The successful conduct of drug buy bust operation was due to the strong information gathering and intelligence operations of the Navy, JTF Zamboanga and other government agencies,” she said.

Viduya said arrested were Ryan Rajan Quijano, Sahari Addalani Sabturani, Gasi Hadjirul Waliyul, Kizzle Rajan Tungupon and Albajir Sanny.

“Sahari Addalani is a member of Kubal Drug Group and under the target list of PDEA Region 10,” she said.

Viduya said the government forces also recovered shabu, cash and vehicles during the operation.

“One Ford Ranger vehicle and one Rusi single motorcycle and 20 sachets of 50 grams white crystalline substance believed to be shabu were recovered during the buy bust operation,” she said.

“The drugs recovered have an estimated value of P4,000,000 and buy-bust money amounted to P1,500,000,” she added.

Viduya said the “arrested suspects will face appropriate charges in violation of Section 26 in rel.to Sec. 5 Article II of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.” Robina Asido/DMS