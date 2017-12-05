Two civilians were killed while four were injured after members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) attacked a community in Maguindanao on Sunday, a military spokesman said Monday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the troops of 40th Infantry Battalion encountered the BIFF members following an attack in a civilian community at Sitio Bagong of Barangay Timbangan, Shariff Aguak around 8:20 pm.

“The fire fight persisted for 25 minutes, wounding one solider,” he said.

Encinas said the " outlawed BIFF deliberately fired at the residential areas as the fire fight ensued killing two civilians and wounding three others.”

“The attack was part of the BIFF’s propaganda that will put the blame on the military,” he added.

Encinas said the wounded civilians were “brought to the hospital for immediate treatment.”

Major General Arnel Dela Vega, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said the military will provide necessary assistance to the affected families.

“We are in close contact with the affected families of the civilians to provide necessary assistance for them,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS