Malacanang on Sunday assuaged fears over the possible harmful effect of the anti-dengue vaccines that were given to over 700,000 children in Luzon.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that based on the report of the Department of Health, "there is currently no reported case of severe dengue infection to the individuals who received one dose of dengue vaccine last year."

French pharmaceutical Sanofi Pasteur, manufacturer of Dengvaxia vaccine, announced recently that its product could cause serious harm to those who were vaccinated even if they have not yet been inflicted with dengue virus.

Sanofi's warning prompted the DOH to suspend the anti-dengue vaccination program, which started in December 2015 under the Aquino administration.

"We understand the concern of our people, especially the parents and the relatives of public elementary children residing in Regions III, IV-A, and NCR, where the dengue vaccination initiative was launched by the previous administration. However, we call on all citizens not to spread information that may cause undue alarm," Roque said.

He assured that investigation would be conducted to determine who would be held liable for the mess.

"We will leave no stone unturned in making those responsible for this shameless public health scam which puts hundreds of thousands of young lives at risk accountable," he said.

He added that the Health officials are serious in carrying out their mandate to always guard the health and physical well-being of our people, which includes intensifying surveillance and evaluation of our dengue vaccination program.

The DOH is now working in close coordination with the Department of Education to monitor the thousands of students who have been administered with Dengvaxia, he added. Celerina Monte/DMS