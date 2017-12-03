An Indian Coast Guard ship arrived in Manila on Friday for a four-day visit that includes the conduct of joint exercise with their Philippine counterpart.

Captain Armando Balilo, Philippine Coast Guard spokesman said Saturday in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, the Indian Coast Guard vessel named “Shaurya” arrived at Pier 15 in South Harbor around 9 am.

He said the Philippine Coast Guard personnel ,led by Commodore Rolando Legaspi, the PCG district commander of National Capital Region ? Central Luzon, welcomed their Indian counterpart during their arrival.

Balilo said the Philippine and Indian coast guards are set to conduct joint search and rescue exercise (SEREX) and Communication Exercise (COMEX) within Manila Bay area during the visit.

“These bilateral exercises will further enhance the capability of both Coast Guards in responding to maritime incidents,” he said.

“It will enhance Philippine Coast Guard personnel skills in search and rescue and interoperability with other units,” Balilo added.

The visit of Indian Coast Guard in the country will last until December 5. Robina Asido/DMS