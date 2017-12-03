Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa will implement his one-strike policy during the observance of holiday season.

“In one-strike policy, the commander in an area with casualty or with fatality because of stray bullet and the incident was not prevented from happening, he will be liable,” Dela Rosa said Saturday in an ambush interview in Cavite.

“If he (area commander) fail to resolve the case within 24 hours, I have to relieve him,” he added.

The same policy was implemented by the Philippine National Police in previous year to address the problem on stray bullet related incident during the holiday season.

“My instruction is clear make sure that nothing will happen,” said Dela Rosa.

The PNP chief said last year policemen did not muzzle their firearms to prevent cops from indiscriminately firing them.

“The muzzle tape, we have already stopped doing that last year. Then, what happened? The result was very positive. We do not have policeman who were charged for indiscriminate firing and gun-related, indiscriminate firing related death or injuries," said Dela Rosa. Robina Asido/DMS