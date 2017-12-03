A policeman was killed while seven other cops were wounded in an ambush by suspected members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Camarines Norte on Saturday morning.

Supt. Victor Abarca, Camarines Norte provincial police public information officer, said the personnel of Camarines Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company were attacked by the rebels at the vicinity of Sitio Binuang, Brgy Daguit, Labo town around 1 am.

In an interview in Cavite, Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa admitted that although police are expecting possible attacks from the rebel group, casualties cannot be prevented in an ambush.

“We expect that to happen although as much as possible we try to avoid on the receiving end on casualties but ambush, it's ambush. So we cannot do anything, our policemen were on the offensive because of the sightings. They knew that there were reported sighting so they move and conduct operation,” he said.

“That's deceit. One killed, seven wounded. That's (like) a ballgame, sometimes you win sometimes you lose. .That's part of the game,” he added

Abarca said nine policemen onboard two vehicles were returning to the provincial police office in Daet after a three-day security operation when they were fired upon by undetermined number of armed men.

Short dead was PO2 Richard Abad while wounded were PO2 Ronald Gutierrez; PO2 Ericson De Vera; PO1 Jeffrey Tarrobago; PO1 Pedro Valeros; PO1 Romar Umandap; PO1 Johnson Espa?a and PO1 Mark Anthony Aguilar.

“Police Senior Superintendent Cerilo Trilles Jr., acting provincial director of Camarines Norte Police Provincial Office (CNPPO), together with personnel from Provincial Police Office, Camarines Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company and Philippine Army (PA) proceeded to the place of incident, rescued the personnel and brought (them) to Camarines Norte Provincial Hospital,” he said.

“Personnel of Camarines Norte scene of the crime operatives were dispatched to process the crime scene,” he added.

Abarca said police and army forces are conducting pursuit operation against the attackers. . Robina Asido/DMS