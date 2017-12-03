The Armed Forces of the Philippines ( AFP) is set to submit its recommendation on the extension of martial law in Mindanao to the president next week, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Jr. said Saturday.

Roque, in a statement Saturday after an interview in Zamboanga, said President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to make his decision on the same week or the following week “to allow Congress to discuss the measure before it suspends session.”

“I have had prior consultations with the Armed Forces. The recommendation will be submitted by next week. So the president will make a decision, if not next week, then the week after," Roque said.

In an interview over government radio, Presidential Communication Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar expressed his trust to the wisdom of both congressmen and senators in extending martial law in southern Philippines.

"It was really up to the House of Representatives and the Senate to call for an emergency meeting to extend the martial law," Andanar said referring to a decision of Congress last July to extend martial law until December.

Roque also emphasized the importance of the extension of martial law in Mindanao in ensuring the “continues security against terrorism and violent extremism”.

“Although the Marawi has been liberated, the terrorist threat and violent extremism remains," he said.

“I think the martial law will be helpful in the process of rehabilitating the Marawi, I think they will feel safer if the president will exercise his power as commander-in-chief,” Roque added. Robina Asido/DMS