Two alleged rebels were killed in an encounter with government forces on Sarangani province on Friday morning.

Capt. Roberto Escalona, Army’s 10th Infantry Division public affairs chief, said troops of 73rd Infantry Battalion were conducting security patrols when they encountered around 15 rebels in the vicinity of Sitio Balataan, Brgy Pag-asa in Alabel around 6:30 am.

“The encounter happened following the report of concerned citizens of the presence of the said armed group extorting and intimidating the residence,” he said.

“73rd IB conducted security patrol over the area to confirm the veracity of the report. Upon reaching the aforementioned place, they were fired-upon by the NPAs which prompted the troops to return fire and defend themselves,” he added.

Escalona said the names of the fatalities are still being verified while no casualty was recorded on government side.

“Blood stains in the encounter site and withdrawal route also indicate that there are wounded NPA members,” he said.

Escalona said the government troops also recovered five high powered firearms, personal belongings and several war materiel after the encounter.

Major General Noel Clement, commander of the 10th Infantry Division call the rebels to return to the folds of the law and give their selves a chance to live a peaceful life.

“We are saddened of the news that another victims of the wrong propaganda died. Thus we are calling on to the members of the NPAs to lay down their arms, surrender and avail the Comprehensive Local Integration Program They will be given a chance to live with their families peacefully,” he said.

“Likewise, we are always ready to assist to the wounded terrorists who need immediate medical attention,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS