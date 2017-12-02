President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed John Rualo Castriciones as acting secretary of the Department of Agrarian Reform.

Castriciones was Department of Interior and Local Government Undersecretary for Operations prior to his appointment to DAR.

Duterte signed Castriciones's appointment paper on December 1.

He replaced Rafael Mariano whose nomination as a Cabinet member was rejected by the Commission on Appointments in September. DAR Undersecretary Rosalina Bistoyong was named officer-in-charge by Duterte.

Mariano was a nominee of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front to Duterte's Cabinet.

Peace talks with the communist rebels were terminated recently by the President due to atrocities they continue to commit. Celerina Monte/DMS