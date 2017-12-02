Hollywood star Steven Seagal joined on Friday President Rodrigo Duterte in visiting the government troops in Sulu province.

In his visit in Camp General Teodulfo Bautista in Barangay Bus-Bus, Jolo, Duterte asked Seagal to "to give us about a few words of your thoughts about the Filipinos and the sacrifices that my soldiers have to do and may be some inspiring words."

Seagal, in his message, commended the Filipino troops for their "commitment" to the country and to make the Philippines safe.

"We have a problem. We have kidnapping, narco-trafficking, human trafficking, organ trafficking, and terrorism. These are the big things we are faced with in the Philippines. I know that you, guys, put your life on the line every day. I myself have done and will do the same thing. So I understand this is a serious business and I believe there's a formula that can help the armed forces, the police, the intelligence network to combat this very, very well. I am looking forward to discussing this with President Duterte at the later time," Seagal said.

Seagal expressed belief the problems being faced by the Philippines are "winnable".

"This is war and it is all winnable and I think all the things that we have to keep in our mind and in our hearts is we don't win this battle today, we don't win this battle tomorrow. This is a fight that is going to be a long fight. But the idea is to annihilate the enemy through attrition," he said.

"Everyday you have to say to yourself that this isn't going to be over today. It's going to be a long battle. But slowly, day by day, week by week, month by month, year by year, the enemy will get smaller and smaller and finally they will be gone to the point where it is absolutely and positively controllable. This is the strategy that I believe is the way for you in your hearts and minds to take step forward everyday. I hope I can be involved with all of you in this war against all of these evil things," Seagal added.

Meanwhile, Duterte said there were only two Philippine presidents who loved the Armed Forces of the Phippines - him and late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

"Never was a time, I'm not bragging, no other president, only two who gave attention to a soldier. Me and also Marcos. Marcos was also a lover of soldiers," he said, citing the increase in the salary of the soldiers.

The government has earmarked about P60 billion for the salary increase of the uniformed personnel beginning January next year. Celerina Monte/DMS