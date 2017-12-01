The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) are tracing the location of the National Democratic Front (NDF) consultants in preparation to possible arrest after the government announced termination of the peace negotiation with the communist group.

“As of now, we do not yet have information about their location but we are awaiting any specific guidance if we need to arrest them based on the order of court,” Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs Chief, told reporters Thursday.

"We have to monitor them so (when) there is an instruction, specific order to arrest them, we do not have to look for them, we have to be proactive in our actions,” he said.

According to Presidential Adviser on Peace Process Jesus Dureza, a total of 21 NDF consultants were given temporary liberty to join the peace negotiations with the Philippine government.

The peace negotiation between the government and the communist group was terminated after President Rodrigo Duterte signed a proclamation last week. Robina Asido/DMS