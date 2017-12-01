Malacanang assured on Thursday there was nothing to be alarmed about despite moves by President Rodrigo Duterte's supporters to hold rallies and press him to declare a revolutionary government.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the remarks following the statement of Vice President Leni Robredo demonstrations in some parts of the country, including Davao City, by Duterte's supporters on Thursday to push for revolutionary government was "a cause for concern."

"When you say revolutionary government, you want to set aside the Constitution...because a revolution against the Constitution is a revolution against the government," Robredo told reporters during her attendance at the commemoration of 154th birth anniversary of hero Andres Bonifacio in Caloocan City.

"With all due respect, I do not see what is alarming," Roque told reporters in a phone patch interview with reporters..

He reiterated what Duterte has said he would only declare a revolutionary government if there is imminent threat against his administration.

He said right now, Duterte is the "de jure, constitutional" president and he enjoys the support of the majority of the Filipinos.

Roque said the revolutionary government is the "last issue" that the opposition could raise against Duterte.

He told the opposition to "move on" and "look for other issues."

Robredo said she would trust the statement of the President that he would not declare a revolutionary government.

Robredo belongs to the opposition Liberal Party, the political party of former President Benigno Aquino III.

In a separate statement, Roque urged those who would participate in the rallies calling for a revolutionary government to hold demonstrations peacefully and orderly.

"The president has earlier said that he does not want a revolutionary government. This, however, does not mean he would prevent citizens from expressing their support for a revolutionary government," he said.

He noted that in numerous occasions, Duterte said he allows protests and other forms of mass action as long as public safety and convenience are not compromised.

Roque said the police would observe maximum tolerance and exercise highest restraint. Celerina Monte/DMS