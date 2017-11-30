Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa on Wednesday asked what was the motive of a news agency in releasing what he called "damaging news" regarding the alleged execution of Manila policemen during one of their operation.

"They already knew it before why didn't they show it then? Why now? What's the motive?" Dela Rosa said in a press conference Wednesday in Camp Crame.

Last Monday, Reuters in their report showed a CCTV camera footage that police officers appeared to have shot people in Tondo on October 11.

Dela Rosa said the news agency put malice in the incident after one of the policemen moved the CCTV to check if it is owned by the barangay or a private person.

He even called the video edited and is only intended to damage their reputation.

"We will investigate but don't project it (like that). The timing, the edit. Everything is designed to damage our (reputation)," he said.

Dela Rosa added the release of the news report as President Rodrigo Duterte is planning to return the anti-drug campaign operation to them and they are facing oral arguments on the war on drugs at the Supreme Court.

He clarified officers are authorized to operate "incognito".

"They are anti-drug operatives. They are members of drug enforcement unit. If you were ( in) uniform, will you be able to caught (people)? The suspect might shoot you first," Dela Rosa explained. Ella Dionisio/DMS