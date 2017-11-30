The Japanese government formally turned over 100 patrol vehicles to the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Camp Crame on Wednesday.

The turnover and blessing ceremony led by PNP Director General Ronald Dela Rosa was also attended by other police officials, including the Metro Manila district directors, Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda, Yosuke Nishi of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines and others.

Only 40 of the total of 87 Montero sports utility vehicles were presented. Aside from this, the grant aid from Japan worth 500 million yen also includes 13 Nissan urban patrol cars, six units of bomb suit, six ballistic shields, 440 units bullet proof vests level IIIA and 440 units of ballistic helmets.

Nishi said the vehicles arrived from Thailand where it was painted before the ASEAN summit this month.

Haneda said the patrol cars will be deployed in different parts of the Philippine to support the government’s effort on counter-terrorism.

“These 100 patrol cars are provided through Japan's Official Development Aid. They will be deployed nationwide from Metro Manila, Davao, Cebu to Zamboanga to support the Philippines counter terrorism and security capabilities as well as the entire region. During the recent proliferation of violent extremism in the region, it is increasingly important that Japan and the Philippines work together to enhance the counter terrorism capabilities,” he said.

“We hope these patrol cars will be fully utilized to improve the security situation and will contribute to the consolidating the basis of the sustainable development thereby supporting the Philippines efforts to maintain peace and order,” he added.

According to the PNP, 30 SUVs and six Nissan Urban vehicles will be deployed in the National Capitol Region Police Office.

Twenty-six SUV’s and two Nissan Urban vehicles will go to Police Regional Office (PRO) 11, then 20 SUV’s and two Nissan Urban units for PRO 7, two SUV’s in PRO 9 and another two for DI-PBDC ( Directorate for Intelligence- Philippine Bomb Data Center)

Three SUV’s and two Nissan Urban vehicles will go to the Police Security Protection Group (PSPG), and four SUVs and one Nissan Urban for the Highway Patrol Group.

Dela Rosa said the PNP also considered the request of Japanese embassy when they made the deployment plan for the vehicles.

“They said these areas had a lot of Japanese living there (so) put more of these (vehicles) there. Their suggestions are well taken properly because it comes from them,” he said.

In his speech, Dela Rosa expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government for their donations to the PNP.

“We are very very grataful for your kindness and benevolence for giving us this patrol cars. It's beyond beyond measure. You cannot measure our happiness. Thanks Your Excellency and please tell your president who is a very good friend of our president that the PNP, this is the best Christmas gift that you can give to us thank you very much,” Dela Rosa said.

“In behalf of the PNP I extend my deepest gratitude for the government of Japan for most generous donation of 100 patrol vehicles for use of our police visibility patrols and operations. This is indeed another milestone in our long standing cooperation and cooperative relationship with the government of Japan,” he added.

Dela Rosa said if not for the Japanese donation the PNP will not be able to acquire these vehicles for their policemen.

“Even though our economy has improved and the government has already had enough money to buy all our mobility requirements, our law does not allow us to but these kind of car,” he said.

“Although we have the money because our law states that we have to buy the lowest possible price in the market and this Montero is obviously very high ( level) compared to other cars so we can never never buy this car according to our laws. But with the help of the Japanese government our policemen can enjoy patrolling the street on a very comparable SUV. Again thank you,” Dela Rosa added.

Dela Rosa assures that the PNP will not only serve and protect the Filipino people but also foreigners who visit and stay in the country.

“With more patrol vehicles at our disposal for greater mobility and police visibility our men and women on the ground will be able to address crime and lawlessness with greater dispatched and with stronger confidence,” he said.

“We assured the government of Japan that this addition to PNP mobility requirements will help our police personnel better serve not only the Filipino people but also the foreign nationals who come here to visit… to stay and invest in our country,” he added. Robina Asido/ DMS