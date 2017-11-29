The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are expected to secure the mining projects to ensure that the communist New People's Army would not continue with its extortion, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the military and the police need not be ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte because they know their jobs.

"We'll call upon the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to do their job," he said.

"It is the mandate of the police to deal with problems involving law and order and they also have the mandate to deal with ongoing rebellion. And the armed forces have the same mandate, not just to deal with external threats but also with internal threats," Roque added.

He cited that the military has the duty to maintain peace, particularly in Mindanao where martial law has been declared.

Duterte earlier warned mining companies that they would face closure if they would continue to give in to the extortion activities of the leftist rebels.

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau has said it would be difficult for some mining companies to refrain from paying so-called "revolutionary taxes" since failure to do so could lead to burning of their heavy equipment by the NPA.

Duterte has terminated the peace talks with the leftist rebels due to the attacks that they continue to launch against government forces and their extortion activities. Celerina Monte/DMS