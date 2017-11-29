Malacanang warned on Tuesday jeepney operators from joining in the two-day transport strike next week.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a press briefing, could not say if work in government and classes would be suspended again when the nationwide transport strike takes place on December 4 and 5.

If Malacanang previously ordered the suspension of work in government and classes when there was similar jeeney strike, it did not want these sectors to be affected, he said.

"The LTFRB (Land Transporation Franchising and Regulatory Board) is correct in saying that the holders of public franchise and conveniences are precluded from joining such action. And therefore expect that their participation will come with the legal consequences as far as the award of the certificate of public convenience is concerned," Roque said.

Militant transport group Piston is planning to hold a nationwide protest on December 4 and 5 to reiterate its opposition against jeepney modernization program.

Piston leader George San Mateo said the modernization program would result in 250,000 operators and 600,000 drivers losing their livelihood.

“We don't have another choice but to fight and defend our livelihood,” he said in a text message.

Duterte earlier said he did not want old jeepneys plying the streets starting January 2018. He said his administration is determined to phase out old units and replace them with new ones. Celerina Monte/DMS