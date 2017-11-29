President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday the left called him a "dictator" because the group just wanted to resume the peace talks, which he terminated last week due to attacks by the New People's Army against government forces.

"Those who said dictator...it's only being used by the left to create trouble. Why? Because they are interested for the peace talks to resume," Duterte said in a speech in an event of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption in Pasay City.

Duterte issued a proclamation terminating the peace talks with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front due to the rebels' attacks against the government forces.

Following the issuance of the proclamation, Jose Maria Sison, the CPP founder, has said Duterte was in a rush to become a fascist dictator.

"He expects to have limitless opportunities for bureaucratic corruption like his idol (late President Ferdinand) Marcos, especially in overprice infrastructure projects, government purchases and cheap sale of raw materials," he has said.

Duterte reiterated that his administration has given so much to the leftist rebels when the peace talks were still ongoing.

"I have given so much too soon. I have released about 32 personalities with the Communist Party of the Philippines just to show good faith, confidence building," he said.

"Then, the military and the police are getting killed.The Army and the police are asking me, 'Sir, will we just let this pass?'", said Duterte. Celerina Monte/DMS