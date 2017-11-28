An anti-submarine destroyer of the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), JS Onami, arrived in Manila on Sunday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy (PN) spokesman, said JS Onami arrived around 9am at Pier 15, South Harbor for a two-day goodwill visit lasting until Tuesday.

He said the visit will give the JS Onami a chance to replenish its supplies from a mission in the ASEAN ( Association of Southeast Asian Nations) International Fleet Review in Thailand held from Nov 13 to 22.

Lincuna said BRP Rajah Humabon rendered customary meeting procedures at Corregidor Island and escorted the vessels to its designated anchorage area.

“PN representatives accorded the visiting navy a welcome ceremony upon arrival followed by a port briefing related to health and security aboard JS Onami,” he said.

“The commanding officer of JS Oonami, Commander Hirotaka Okumura and party, is scheduled to have a courtesy call to the Flag Officer in Command of Philippine Navy or his representative at Headquarters Philippine Navy on Monday,” he added.

JS Onami is the fifth JMSDF vessel which visited the country this year.

The first and second vessels were JS Inazuma and JS Suzutsuki which came in January. Helicopter carrier JS Izumo and guide-missile destroyer JS Sazanami arrived in Subic bay.

Lincuna also noted that “a send-off ceremony with customary Passing Exercise will cap off upon their departure.”

“The visit aims to strengthen the strong relationship between the PN and JMSDF. It will further enhance and sustain the promotion of peace, stability, and maritime cooperation within the region,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS