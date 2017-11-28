President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he will ask Congress for a special session to discuss the proposed measure that will address the "social injustice" committed against the Bangsamoro, including the lumads, in Mindanao.

In a speech in a general assembly of the Bangsamoro, spearheaded by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Maguindanao, Duterte reiterated his promise to resolve the injustice that these people suffered.

But he presented certain conditions, specifically "no breakage" of Mindanao and that the national government would still get its share from the resources in their area.

"For me, it must be inclusive. All. Nobody will be left in the peace talks. The MILF, the MNLF (Moro National Liberation Front), all, lumad, should be included," he said.

"But I will now state my conditions. I will work very hard for it. I will ask Congress to a special session just to hear you talk about this in Congress," Duterte said, without mentioning when he intends to call for a special session.

He said all groups will be represented and speak during that session to express what they really want.

"So my proposal will be like this: I will ask Congress. I said, one day, one session, Nur (Misuari of MNLF), Kagi (Al Haj Murad of MILF) and all should be there to present their platform. And then we will work out if it can," he said.

"If it's not in consonance with each other, then we work out but at least Congress and the Filipino people should be given a day to hear you out on what we intend to do. Me? I support you. That is my promise," Duterte said.

But he said the Bangsamoro should expect delays in the processes as some have experienced when they were part of Congress.

"Do not ever, ever question me. Delay? Of course, it entails delay," he said.

"But I will impress upon them that you have to devote even one day or two days. Hear them out, hear us from Mindanao," he added.

Duterte said it is important to give to the Moro people the arrangement that is "acceptable" to them.

"But I will only work with one thing in mind: There must be one nation for all and one republic for all. A Republic of the Philippines for all of us, Moro and Christians alike," he said.

Duterte said he could not allow the separation of any part of Mindanao from the Philippines.

"Now, I am doing everything to avoid a breakage or a fissure somehow in Mindanao. I’m going to walk the hundreds of miles, not the mile, as a first step, but there has to be a condition that is for all. The Republic of the Philippines must be one and the preservation of all Filipinos, Christian, Muslims, and all, must be there to unite us," he stressed.

"Then we will be happy, in the goodness of --- the fullness of God’s time, I am sure, it is just a simple equation of correcting an injustice, redistributing whatever is it, just compensation and all, but these are all legislations. It can come later," Duterte said.

Both the MNLF and MILF used to be separatist groups. But the MNLF forged a peace deal with the government in 1992. The Misuari faction of the MNLF, however, was not happy with the implementation of the peace pact.

The MILF, a break away group of the MNLF, gave up its struggle for an independent Islamic state in the late 2010 and instead agreed to push for a "substate" under the Philippine government. It signed a comprehensive peace agreement with the Aquino administration. But most of the provisions of the peace deal have yet to be implemented, including the passage of the Bangsamoro Basic Law.

According to Duterte, the MILF and Misuari's group have their respective proposals to Congress.

But he promised that "basic autonomy" will be given to the Bangsamoro.

"And you must be allowed to enjoy all your natural resources. But I will ask for a small portion. How can I run Malacanan? I don't have money, but from those coming from the taxpayers. Just a bit. You can enjoy 60-40 or 90-10, or whatever (share)," he said.

Like his stance with the communist rebels, Duterte said he could not give away what he does not own.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front has been asking Duterte for power-sharing.

However, peace talks with the leftist rebels bogged down.

Duterte decided to terminate the peace negotiations with the CPP-NPA-NDF due to their continued attacks with the state forces and their extortion activities.

"But for the communists, let me be very clear: One republic, no coalition. Government must be the sole authority...for after all, we'll have the elections. We’ll have the elected leaders. Whether you like it or not, you must be represented in Congress," he said.

Duterte also cautioned the MILF and MNLF from having an alliance with the communist rebels.

"Be careful with that. Because if you invited them (Reds) even the Arab money, they would steal (from) us whoever is there. And that is extortion. It thrives on extortion. It is not revolutionary tax," he said.

He cited how the NPA torched vehicles and other construction equipment.

Duterte earlier said he would declare the NPA as a terrorist organization. Celerina Monte/DMS