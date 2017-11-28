The wreck of the Japanese battleship Yamashiro and the bridge of Fuso, both sunk by the US Navy during the Battle of Surigao Straits in 1944, were found by a research team headed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

In a Facebook post by RV Petrel, the name of Allen's 250-foot research and exploration vessel, on Sunday, it reported that "the multibeam image from the ROV (remotely operated vehicle) navigation computer shows the Yamashiro upside down with the bow folded over on top of the ship."

"There is no evidence that the wrecks have been illegally salvaged." RV Petrel said. "Like our projects, the position will only be shared with relevant authorities."

RV Petrel did not say where the Yamashiro, one of Japan's two dreadnought class ships, was found but Jake Miranda, president of the Battle of Surigao Straits Museum, said in a Facebook post the RV Petrel "is holding station above the... battleship Yamashiro." RV Petrel did not say how long they will explore the area.

In an earlier Facebook post, RV Petrel said, is "holding station 200 meters above the wreck of...Yamashiro diving the ROV in four knots of current."

Miranda, in another Facebook post, added images of Fuso, the other Japanese dreadnought class ship also sunk during the naval battle, will be posted soon.

"We are in close collaboration with Petrel. The Fuso's bridge is detached midway. The ROV of Petrel was finally able to provide actual images and clear the speculation about the sonar readings," said Miranda,

The RV Petrel began its expedition on November 22 and it will base its operations in Surigao City.

On October 24-25 1944, the US 7 th Fleet Support Force faced the Southern Force of Vice Admiral Shoji Nishimura. They were led by Yamashiro and Fuso, heavy cruiser Mogami, destroyers Mogami, Michishio, Asagumo, Yamegumo and Shigure.

The Japanese ships were defeated with Yamashiro, helmed by Nishimura, was sunk by a torpedo.

RV Petrel will also look for the wrecks of Fuso, Yamegumo, Asagumo, Michishio and Mogami.

The ship's Facebook post said Mogami "is in the Bohol Sea in 2,000 meters of water but might be a project of its own someday." DMS