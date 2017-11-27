President Rodrigo Duterte has vowed to promote the rights of women and children.

This was Duterte's message to the Philippine Commission on Women as it holds its 18-day campaign to end violence against women.

"Rest assured that we will continue to fight for the rights of women and children,” he said.

"Let us work together in building a strong nation rooted on social justice and equality,” he added.

Duterte also lauded the PCW for its commitment in reducing violence against women and children which he considered as "shared advocacy".

"May you continue to foster valuable initiatives and advocacies that will translate into concrete and positive actions," he said.

He said a society that is free from threats and abuse of women will serve as one of the country's yardsticks in the path to development.

"It is crucial therefore that we remain steadfast in cultivating a community free from violence and proactive in addressing the difficulties issues that the sector faces," he said.

The PCW's 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women (VAW) is observed annually from November 25 to December 12 to raise awareness among all stakeholders that VAW is a public issue of national concern. Ella Dionisio/DMS