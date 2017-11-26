A technical team of the Department of Energy (DOE) recommended the immediate revocation of the certificate of compliance of a gasoline station in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City gutted by a fire on Friday.

"The revocation of the certificate of compliance results in the non-operation of the retail outlet until it fully complies to the DOE's Retail Rules," said a statement late Friday.

Three people were injured in the fire.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Victorio Tablay, chief arson investigator of the Mandaluyong Fire Station, said they were vendors Raymund Cabe, 34, Bonifacio Base, 70 and back hoe operator Orlando Salud Jr., 23.

Cabe and Base sustained third degree burns while Salud suffered abrasions in his face.

“They were immediately brought to a hospital,” Tablay told reporters. DMS