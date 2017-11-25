The termination of the peace negotiation with the communist group “will pave the way” to re-arrest the National Democratic Front (NDF) consultants that were given temporary liberty because of the peace process, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Friday.

“That will pave the way for their re-arrest because they were only released for the formal talks. They can now be re-arrested by our law enforcement agencies,” Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, told reporters in Camp Aguinaldo.

“You must remember that they are all facing charges, they all have cases in court and they were just temporarily released for the purpose of the peace talks now that there are no peace talks there is no reason for them to be at large,” he added.

Padilla said aside from members of the communist group, those who will support the rebel group can also be arrested by the government forces.

“All who wear arms or not legally bearing those arms are not supposed to remain at large they will endanger our communities and hence they must be arrested,” he said.

“Because of the announcement that the NPA were declared as terrorist, those who will keep the terrorist is supporting terrorism so that can be done, if there are people who are identified to have been supportive of the movement in terms of supplies, in terms of material things or who have worn arms they can be arrested,” Padilla added.

Padilla also noted that with the termination of peace negotiation the military is already expecting the rebel group to conduct more violence.

“We expect that they (NPA) will show their presence… we also expect that most of their activities will be economic sabotage in nature,” he said.

They will continue their extortion, burning of equipment use is infrastructure project and other things that would affect our poor citizens,” he added.

Padilla also assured the military will continue to perform its mandate to protect the people and the state.

“As what mentioned previously and announced by our chief of staff our mandate to our constitution is clear, so we will continue to do our mandate and perform and help ensure the security and safety of our all communities,” he said.

“There will be focused military operations in the particular case of Mindanao, where we still have martial law, the implementation of martial law shall still continue to address the movement and the presence of terrorist elements and criminals in the most of Mindanao,” he added.

Padilla said since January this year, the AFP has recorded a total of 353 violent activities by the New People’s Army (NPA) in the Eastern Mindanao Command where many rebels have bases. The total strength of the NPA is 3,800.

He said this incident includes ambush, raid, harrassment, disarming, land mining or improvised explosive device attacks. sparrow operations, liquidation, kidnapping robbery hold-up, bombing, arson and sabotage.

Padilla also emphasized the military also recorded a total of 56 arson incidents that caused a total amount of P2.170 million worth of destroyed properties in the area of Eastern Mindanao Command since early this year. Robina Asido/DMS