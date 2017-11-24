Relatives of the Maguindanao massacre victims expressed hope on Thursday justice could finally be served under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Eight years ago on November 23, 2009, 58 people, mostly journalists, were murdered in Barangay Salman Ampatuan town in Maguindanao province. This was considered as the most violent election-related incident in recent Philippine history allegedly perpetrated by the powerful Ampatuan clan.

"It's been eight years since this happened, but it's still painful for us. Although we have moved on but the search for justice is still there," said Noemi Parcon, wife of a slain member of the media.

She said they hoped during the Aquino administration they would get justice. But it did not happen.

She expressed belief that under the Duterte administration, cases against the suspects would be accelerated in the wake of the government's war against illegal drugs.

Parcon accused that the suspects in the massacre were under the influence of drugs when they committed the crime and the Ampatuans were reportedly drug lords in their area.

Maria Cipriana Gatchalian, widow of a Davao-based reporter who was one among those killed, recalled the sufferings that she and her children had to undergo after the tragic incident.

She said she could hardly recognize her husband after his body became bloated three days after it was recovered from the mass grave made by the suspects.

Duterte met in Malacanang 13 relatives of the victims of the Maguindanao massacre.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, who used to legally assist the families of the Maguindanao massacre victims, said eight years of waiting for justice to be served have already been too long.

"We deserve a promulgation of judgment very, very soon," he said.

Roque expressed belief that if their suggestion of "first-in first-out" scheme would be used by the regional trial court handling the cases, "within the year, it's possible to have a decision against one or two accused."

Out of 197 accused who were originally charged in the killings, the number went down to 188 after the charges against some were dropped or dismissed.

Of the 188 remaining accused, 104 have been detained; two, out on bail; 82, still at-large; and 106 were arraigned and undergoing trial.

The prosecution presented 190 witnesses and it ended the presentation of evidence against 106 accused.

Presidential Task Force on Media Security Undersecretary Joel Sy Egco said Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa and National Bureau of Investigation Director Dante Gierran, who are members of the Task Force, have ordered intensified manhunt for remaining suspects.

Egco noted that a memorandum would be filed by the prosecution within the month for Akmad Ampatuan Sr. and Anwar Ampatuan Sr. and be submitted for decision.

"The DOJ (Department of Justice) estimated that at the rate the trial is moving the case may be resolved. Conservative projection --- well within four years or well within the term of President Rodrigo Duterte," he said.

Egco said this was based on the assumption the defense would present an equal number of witnesses as that of the prosecution. Celerina Monte/DMS