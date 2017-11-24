In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte signed Thursday afternoon Proclamation No. 360 declaring the termination of peace negotiations with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front.

He said the President also directed the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines Panel for Peace Talks with the CPP-NPA-NDF to cancel peace talks and meetings with the leftist rebels.

"While we agreed to resume peace talks with the aforementioned group and exerted our best efforts to accelerate the signing and implementation of the final peace agreement, the NDF-CPP-NPA has engaged in acts of violence and hostilities," he said.

Roque said the Palace finds it unfortunate that the Maoist group members have failed to show their sincerity and commitment in pursuing genuine and meaningful peaceful negotiations.

He noted that Duterte has always wanted to leave a legacy of peace under his administration.

"He has, in fact, walked the extra mile for peace," he said.

But Roque assured that Duterte would "continuously pray that we may all find the peace that we seek for our beloved country in the fullness of God’s time."

With the issuance of the Proclamation, OPAPP may send a formal notice of termination of the peace talks to the NDF, the political wing of the CPP-NPA, through Norway, the third party facilitator.

This might also lead to the re-arrest of some 20 leftist rebel leaders and consultants, including couple Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, who have been temporarily out of jail for the peace talks.

Duterte earlier said that he would declare the NPA as a terrorist organization. Celerina Monte/DMS