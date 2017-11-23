まにら新聞ウェブ

11月23日のまにら新聞から

English Articles

Three policemen hurt in ambush by alleged NPAs in Antique

［ 133 words｜2017.11.23｜英字 ］

Three policemen were wounded in an ambush by suspected New People's Army (NPA) members in the province of Antique Wednesday morning.

Supt. Gilbert Gorero, Philippine National Police regional spokesman, said the personnel of Sibalom Municipal Police Station were conducting patrol on board two vehicles when they were attacked around 10 armed men in the vicinity of Brgy Bontol, Sibalom around 9:25 am.

Gorero said the rebels detonated an improvised explosive device during the incident.

He said the policemen were able to return fire that prevented the attackers from getting close to them.

Of the three injured policemen, PO3 Gabby Orantes sustained a gunshot wound while the two others had minor injuries.

Gorero said Orantes is in stable condition but he still has to be transferred to a bigger hospital for further treatment. Robina Asido/DMS