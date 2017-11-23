The contractor of the Metro Manila 30-kilometer subway project will use the "design and build" scheme in order to fast-track its implementation, Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said on Wednesday.

In a press conference in his office in Manila, Diokno said the loan agreement between the Philippines and Japan for the 104.53 billion yen Metro Manila Subway Project (Phase 1) could take place by first quarter of 2018.

Construction of the project could also start in the "first quarter" of 2018, he added.

He noted the subway project "modality will be design and build in order to be fast."

The exchange of notes for the ambitious project took place at the sidelines of the recently-concluded 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and Related Summits held in Manila. President Rodrigo Duterte and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe witnessed the exchanged of notes on the project.

Diokno expressed belief that there will be less effect on the traffic flow when the construction of the subway begins since it will be built 50 meters deep.

The Phase 1 of the subway project will run from Quirino Highway in Quezon City to the NAIA complex in Para?aque City.

The Department of Transportation is pushing for its partial operations in 2022, and full operations by 2025. Celerina Monte/DMS