The Department of National Defense (DND) suggested members of the New People’s Army (NPA) to surrender as the government announced on Wednesday the cancellation of all planned peace negotiation with the communist group, its spokesman said.

“We strongly suggest to the NPA to lay down their arms, surrender, return to society and be part of the real change espoused by the national leadership,” Arsenio Andolong, DND Public Affairs Service chief, said.

“The president has had enough of the Communist movement’s penchant for double-talk and continued acts of atrocities against the Filipino people,” he added.

Andolong said with the guidance of the president, the military will continue its combat operations against the NPA.

“In keeping with the President’s guidance, the DND and AFP will continue to vigorously pursue operations against their armed components,” he said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) expressed support to the decision of the President Rodrigo Duterte to cancel all the peace talks with the communist group.

"We support the president's decision to cancel talks with the CNN (CPP-NPA-NDF) and will continue to safeguard our communities against attacks by the NPAs. We ask the public for their continued support to the AFP's peace and development efforts,” said AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

The cancellation of all planned meetings was formally announced by Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza amid the “recent tragic and violent incident all over the country” committed by the rebel groups.

Dureza said these incidents “left the president with no other choice but to arrive at this decision” to cancel all the planned meetings with the communist group. Robina Asido/DMS