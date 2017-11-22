Authorities have apprehended nine suspected members of New People’s Army (NPA) in the province of Batangas on Monday.

Capt. Melchor Durante, public affairs chief of the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division, said the suspects were on board a jeep when they were flagged down in a checkpoint operation by the police in Brgy. Putat, Nasugbu, Batangas at around 10 am.

He said there were a total of 12 suspected NPA members on board the jeep but only nine were apprehended after three managed to escape.

Brigadier General Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr, commander of the 202nd Infantry Brigade, said the checkpoint was set up following an encounter in Brgy. Utod, Nasugbu earlier in the day.

He said the checkpoint was established to prevent armed terrorists from fleeing.

Major General Rhoderick Parayno, acting commander of the AFP’s Southern Luzon Command, said “the encountered troops of the 730 th Combat Group will identify the apprehended individuals to verify if they are the same individuals present in the encounter.”

Durante said the apprehended suspects were placed under the custody of the Philippine National Police in Nasugbu.

“Appropriate charges will be filed against the said individuals upon further verification,” he said.

“Meanwhile, hot pursuit operations of forces from PNP Cavite, PNP Batangas and troops of 2nd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army are ongoing,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS