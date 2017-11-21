Localized peace talks with the communist New People's Army will continue despite a plan to declare the group a terrorist, Malacanang said on Monday.

Presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has been pushing for localized peace talks with the leftist rebels in her area. Her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, has been supporting this.

"Let the talks of Mayor Sara continue and if these succeed, this can be a model for a peace negotiation to be localized," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

Last Saturday, Duterte said he would issue a proclamation declaring the NPA as a terrorist organization after an infant reportedly died during the rebels' attack in Bukidnon.

Roque said tagging the NPA as a terrorist organization was not new as the United States and European Union have included the Maoist group in their list of foreign terrorist organizations.

"The president's declaration to classify the NPA as a terrorist group is an indication that for now peace negotiations are suspended," he said.

Peace talks between the government and the National Democratic Front, the political wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines-NPA, have been suspended since May this year due to the rebels' continued attacks against the government forces and extortion activities. Celerina Monte/ DMS